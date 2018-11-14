NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least one person has died in Tennessee from the recent hepatitis A outbreak.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed more than 400 cases of the illness, which is most heavily affecting Nashville and Chattanooga.

State health officials said the death happened in East Tennessee but have not released specific information about the location.

“We are very saddened by the recent death associated with hepatitis A and realize unfortunately, we could see more deaths, as this continues to be a very serious outbreak with more than half of the people identified with the illness needing hospitalization,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner in a news release. “We will continue to respond aggressively, vaccinating high risk populations, educating and working with partners in and out of Tennessee to seek additional ways to stem this outbreak.”

This is part of a multi-state outbreak that began in 2017. Officials said most of the outbreak is affecting recreational drug users and the homeless population.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted from one person to another through contact with contaminated feces or the consumption of contaminated food or water.

Officials are urging anyone in the high-risk population to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the disease. So far, 36,000 vaccinations have been provided in Tennessee.

Other steps to prevent infection include washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and also before eating and before preparing or serving food.

Click here for more information about hepatitis A and the state's response to the outbreak.