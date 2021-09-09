NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and Dan, and Shay will headline News Year’s Eve Live in Nashville Big Bash.
The five-hour event will feature more than 50 performances and broadcast live at Bicentennial Mall. The acts will perform from Lower Broadway’s honky-tonks, bars, and clubs.
It is a free event, and it is open to the public, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said.
A proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be needed to enter Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The gates for the live show be open at 4 p.m.
To learn more about the event, click here.
