NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The stars of country music are going to make the NFL Draft weekend in Nashville a memorable one for fans.
Singer Dierks Bentley will be headlining a free outdoor concert on Saturday, April 27, at the main stage on Broadway at First Avenue.
This show will double as the headlining concert for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon, which will be happening April 27 and 28.
More than 20 artists will be performing as part of the NFL Draft weekend, including Tim McGraw. McGraw will be performing on Friday, April 27.
Gospel music star CeCe Winans will be singing the national anthem to kick off events on Thursday, April 25.
"Nashville's NFL Draft is shaping up to be the best ever," said Nashville Mayor David Briley in a news release. "Dierks and the other acts announced today will only add to the amazing atmosphere we are creating for the event. Nashville's music scene is truly special, one of the major reasons I believe the NFL wanted to come to our city."
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway
- Friday, April 26: Tim McGraw
- Saturday, April 27: Dierks Bentley
NFL Draft Experience Stage
- Thursday, April 25: New North (Americana), Striking Matches (alternative rock, pop rock and blues rock), Mikky Ekko (alternative)
- Friday, April 26: Willie Jones (country), Kid Politics (indie pop), Jessy Wilson (neo soul/rock), Charlie Worsham (country singer-songwriter), Jonny P (soul), Rayland Baxter (alternative)
- Saturday, April 27: Katie Schecter (Rock n Roll and soul), Jason Eskridge (soul), Three Star Revival (soul/jam/funk/Americana/rock), Andrew Combs (indie folk), Charles Esten (country/rock "Nashville" TV show star)
