NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When Mayor John Cooper administration's wrote its budget, they were afraid sales tax collections would tank because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the latest sales tax figures indicate they were off on their predictions.
The pandemic changed people's habits and many of us stopped going out to shop.
Numbers on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website show local option sales tax collections month by month. News 4 compared the revenues from July, August, and September of 2020 to revenues from the same months in 2019.
In July, Metro collected $35.8 million in local option sales taxes. That's down 2 million from last year - 5 percent. In August, collections were down four percent.
September’s sales tax revenues were down 11 percent. That’s not nearly as bad as the city's finance director prediction. He predicted a 28 percent decrease.
Metro council member Steve Glover is saying “I told you so.”
“They were overly aggressive with how bad they thought it was going to be,” Glover said. “It’s nowhere near it. And I argued that it was too drastic.”
In Glover’s opinion, Metro really didn’t need that big property tax increase.
“It wasn’t as bad as the projected it was going to be, but still, they stuck the taxpayers of Nashville with a 34 to 37 percent property tax increase,” Glover said.
Metro’s finance director sent an email saying the uptick could be diminished by lower revenues later this year.
