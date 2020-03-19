Train vs. truck crash - Dickson County - 3/19/20
 

Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and truck in Dickson County. (Photo: Smokey Barn News)

 
 

TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - A truck and train collided on Thursday morning in Dickson County.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Lane Road crossing in Tennessee City.

There are no details available on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Check back to WSMV.com for updates on this developing story.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.