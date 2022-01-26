CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The child abuse trial for Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels has been delayed until March because of COVID-19, court officials said on Wednesday.

Krystal Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of Joe Clyde Daniels on April 4, 2018. Her trial was set to begin with jury selection on Feb. 1. That date has now been moved to March 16.

Krystal Daniels trial to begin in February CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, will begin in February.

Joseph Daniels, Krystal’s husband, was convicted in June 2021 of second-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Joe Clyde. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The Daniels family reported Joe Clyde missing in April 2018. His body was never found and both Joseph and Krystal were arrested on charges in connection with his disappearance and treatment.

Joseph Daniels sentenced to life in prison Joseph Daniels will learn his prison fate for the death of his son.

Police said Krystal Daniels admitted she was at their home on April 4, 2018, when Joseph killed Joe Clyde. Krystal’s oldest son said his mother saw Joe Clyde’s body being carried outside.

Investigators said Krystal Daniels did not report the abuse or her son’s death to police.