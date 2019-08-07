NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant received a big honor for his service in the community.
Lt. Travis Plotzer was selected by the Tennessee Department of Safety for the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award on Tuesday.
Plotzer currently supervises troopers stationed in Cheatham, Dickson and Humphrey counties.
He was recognized for his help in rescuing several Dickson County residents when flash flooding trapped them in their vehicle earlier this year.
The Excellence Award is for state employees who are the forefront of improving the way the state government serves their communities.
Lt. Travis Plotzer was selected by the Dept of Safety for the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award! We are so proud of Lt. Plotzer for his dedication to serving his community. His hard work & character exemplify the best of the @TNHighwayPatrol 😊More: https://t.co/DITBGsBz9b pic.twitter.com/lC06gYafx7— TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) August 7, 2019
