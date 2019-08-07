Governor's Excellence in Service Award

Recipients of the Governor's Excellence in Service Award. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Safety)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant received a big honor for his service in the community.

THP Lt. Travis Plotzer

THP Lt. Travis Plotzer (Photo: Tennessee Department of Safety)

Lt. Travis Plotzer was selected by the Tennessee Department of Safety for the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award on Tuesday.

Plotzer currently supervises troopers stationed in Cheatham, Dickson and Humphrey counties.

He was recognized for his help in rescuing several Dickson County residents when flash flooding trapped them in their vehicle earlier this year.

The Excellence Award is for state employees who are the forefront of improving the way the state government serves their communities.

