TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - A truck and train collided on Thursday morning in Dickson County.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Lane Road crossing in Tennessee City.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the truck did not have a driver inside at the time and there were no injuries reported. Officials are working to find out why the vehicle was on the tracks.
The train was reportedly able to continue on.
