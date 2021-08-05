CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A jury in Dickson County has found Steven Wiggins guilty in the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker.
The jury deliberated for just over an hour to reach its decision. He was found guilty on all 10 counts he was charged.
The sentencing hearing for Wiggins will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday morning after three days of gut-wrenching and dramatic testimony.
Prosecutors wrapped up testimony and when Wiggins’ defense team had its opportunity to make its case, they instead chose to go straight to closing arguments, not giving Wiggins a chance to testify in his own defense.
As the defense has said all along, there’s no denying Wiggins killed Baker. The question has been was it premediated.
Prosecutors, in their closing arguments, passionately revisited their evidence that Wiggins created a “roose” during the 2018 traffic stop, then ambushing and ultimately executing Baker.
The defense in its last pitch to the jury said Wiggins acted without what the law calls reflection and judgement.
“Your decision has to be done with reflection and judgement. You have to also have those emotions put to the side, so that you do what’s right, not just what’s vengeful,” David Hopkins, Wiggins’ attorney, said during closing arguments.
“The thin blue line was burned on that day. The thin line of justice does not need to be burned by the actions of the defendant,” said District Attorney General Ray Crouch.
If the jury, selected from a pool of Knox County residents, convicts Wiggins, he could face the death penalty.
The jury began its deliberations just before 3 p.m.
