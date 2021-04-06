CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of Joseph Daniels. Attorneys for the state and defense teams also announced that Krystal Daniels' statements after her arrest would not be used in the trial. A jury will also be sequestered to prevent any influence on the trial.

Krystal Daniels’ statements will not be used in trial. The state and defense agreed. — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) April 6, 2021

At Tuesday’s hearing, the defense pressed the TBI Special Agent on the case at the time, Joey Boyd, whether there was DNA evidence of Joe Clyde Daniels in the house during a search warrant. The agent denied there was any evidence inside the home.

The prosecution tried to prove there was no evidence Joe Clyde Daniels lived in the home. They say the home was forensically cleaned prior to the search; no toys, clothes, or other belongings were present and related to Joe Clyde. He even said their toothbrushes didn’t have any DNA evidence.

“I was shocked to hear that,” says Boyd. “That did surprise me that they used the same toothbrushes. But I would still expect, I could think of a plausible reasons, why DNA might not remain on a toothbrush after you brush your teeth and you rinse it off and such. But individuals that used that toothbrush recently, I would expect to find their DNA on that.”

The TBI obtained a sample of Joe Clyde Daniels’ DNA from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to use for future comparisons.

Joseph Daniels’ father, Joe Clyde Daniels Jr., also took the witness stand. During that time, the state played an audio recording of a phone call between Joseph and his father while Joseph was in jail. During that call Joseph told his father Krystal Daniels, Joe Clyde Daniels’ mother, killed their son with a pillow. He said she then threatened to kill Joseph if he told anyone about the truth.

The next motions hearing will be on May 12. The trial for Joseph Daniels will start on June 1.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels are being tried in connection with the disappearance and death of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in 2018.

During hearing last week, a judge granted two separate trials for Joe Clyde’s parents, Joseph and Krystal Daniels.

Judge rules Joe Clyde Daniels’ parents will be tried separately A judge ruled Thursday morning the trials for Joseph and Crystal Daniels in the disappearance of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde will be held separately.

Multiple witnesses testified at a hearing last Thursday as the defense and prosecutors argued about including certain evidence that includes Joseph’s confession videos saying he killed his son and a written confession, which the detective read.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing in April 2018. His body has still not been found.