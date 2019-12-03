DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A celebration of two greats from the music industry from Tennessee’s past was held on Tuesday night to help build for its future.
Ray Stevens and Ralph Emery were honored at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum. The museum is located in the historic Halbrook Hotel in Dickson, the birthplace of former Tennessee Gov. Frank G. Clement.
Former U.S. Congressman and museum board member Bob Clement said too many times we forget about what happened yesterday, so the event was to remind people of the state’s past achievements.
“The significance of transportation, the significance of education, mental health, industrial development, all of the things so important for the future growth and development of Tennessee,” said Bob Clement.
The Legacy Reception on Tuesday night helps raise funds for youth camps and education in Dickson.
Stevens and Emery are both members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Emery was formerly a DJ and host of a morning entertainment show on WSM Radio and TV.
