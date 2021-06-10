Prosecution introduces Daniels' cell phone records at Day 7 of murder trial

CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The prosecution is expected to finish presenting evidence on Thursday in the murder trial of Joseph Daniels.

Daniels is accused of killing his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in April 2018 and then getting rid of his body, which has not been found.

Daniels faces five charges in connection with the case – first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors introduced cell phone data during testimony on Thursday morning.

TBI Agent Zachary Burkhart shared an email Daniels had with DaVita Kidney Care around April 3, 2018, but there was some difficulty verifying parts of his background check.

TBI Special Agent Zach Burkhart TBI Special Agent Zach Burkhart testifies on Day 7 of the Joseph Daniels murder trial in Dickson County.

Dash cam video on officers arriving at the Daniels’ home on April 4, 2018, shows Daniels drive away at 7:36 a.m. and return home at 9:19 a.m. Daniels is seen driving past Bethany Retreat House about three miles away. Phone data shows that Daniels called Nashville State Community College at 9:13 a.m. before returning home.

Burkhart noted that Daniels called Nashville State while dozens of people were out searching for 5-year-old Joe Clyde.

Video also showed Daniels leaving his house around 2:15 a.m. on April 5, 2018, and going to the Love’s Truck Stop. Videos shows him at the store at 2:44 a.m. and at 3:04 a.m. He returns home that day at 3:28 a.m.

Burkhart also testified about photos inside the Daniels’ home taken on April 4 and April 7. He testified that three days later the living room is cleaned up and no toys were scattered about.

District Attorney General Ray Crouch asked if it’s significant that the items were moved. Burkhart said it shows that evidence can be destroyed or disappear during that time.

Evidence that Krystal Daniels, Joseph’s wife and Joe Clyde’s mom, was having an affair. There were 20,000 pages of direct messages between Thomas Richard and Krystal Daniels admitted as evidence. The judge warned the jury that there will be offensive language of a sexual nature in the messages between them. The messages stated that Krystal Daniels wasn’t happy for the last three years and wanted a divorce. Krystal Daniels told Richard on March 22, 2018, that she was unhappy.

Evidence was also introduced that Daniels searched anonymous parental tests, how he can get a paternity test without knowing and flight and rental car information in Wichita, KS, which is where Richards lives.

The defense argued that there was no evidence that Daniels had read the messages, but Burkhart responded that Krystal Daniels sent the messages from her son Alex’s tablet.

Daniels also messaged his mom on March 31, 2018, that “by the time you see this message I’ll be 6 feet under.”

The state also shows a letter to Daniels from Logical LLC that verified that Daniels resigned from his job with them on Feb. 27, 2018, because of the demand of the job. The letter was found in Daniels’ car.

According to Daniels’ resume, he was a computer science major.

During a lengthy exchange with Burkhart, Jake Lockert, Daniels’ public defender, tries to prove that law enforcement didn’t check everything, certain locations, neighbors and a pair of boots taken from a nearby porch.

Lockert also shows the jury a video of Daniels performing martial arts inside the home. The attorney uses that video compared to Daniels’ booking photo to prove that the defendant is a “fat boy.”

Lockert argues that Alex Nolan’s story and Daniel’s confession did line up. Alex is Daniel’s stepson and was 8 at the time of Joe Clyde’s disappearance.

Daniels said he put Joe Clyde in his car trunk while Alex testified he saw Daniels carry Joe Clyde away from the house and set him down on the ground.