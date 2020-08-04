DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson Police reported a school bus that had been reported stolen has been found.
Police said the bus was found in another jurisdiction, but would not identify the location, only saying it was found in Middle Tennessee.
BOLO FOR STOLEN DICKSON CO SCHOOL BUS #15-47 TAG 3892GB. DON'T LET KIDS ON BUS. IF SEEN, CONTACT DICKSON PD VIA DISPATCH AT 615-446-8041.— Dickson County EMA (@DicksonCoEMA) August 4, 2020
Dickson Police said the bus was stolen from Oakmont Elementary School around 11:30 p.m. Monday. It was last seen on surveillance video passing near exit 172 on Interstate 40.
Police said they have put a nationwide BOLO out for the school bus and are working to identify a suspect from surveillance video.
Police are not aware of any GPS tracking or video on the bus.
Dickson County Schools reopened in-person classes for students with the last name starting in A-L on Monday.
