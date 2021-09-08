DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A man shot after an apparent confrontation in the driveway of a North Charlotte Street home has died, according to Dickson Police.

Dickson Police said Edilzar Geronimo-Ramirez, 23, died Tuesday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said it has not been determined what prompted a confrontation between Geronimo-Ramirez and Ed Littleton, 59, in Littleton’s driveway just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Littleton is a retired educator and former Dickson County High School principal.

Dickson PD: 1 injured after shooting on North Charlotte Street Police detectives in Dickson want to identify the man sent to the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Littleton told police he had just returned to his home after taking two grandchildren to a local donut shot. As he parked in his carport, Littleton said a car pulled into his driveway and the driver got out and began shouting at him in Spanish while looking at the ground. The detective said Littleton ordered the man to leave his property several times before he retrieved a handgun and cell phone from his vehicle. He continued to order Geronimo-Ramirez to leave. Littleton said the man got back in his car only to get out and advance toward him. Littleton fired a shot into the ground.

Littleton told police the man chased him around his vehicle with his grandchildren still in it and grabbed him, but Littleton was able to free himself and fired a shot, striking the man in his lower abdomen, and he fell to the ground.

Police were unable to speak to Geronimo-Ramirez before he died.

While Littleton was on the phone with 911, he said Geronimo-Ramirez got up and ran into the woods behind his home. Police said first responders found the wounded man in a pasture a few hundred yards behind the home.

Geronimo-Ramirez was taken to Horizon Medical Center in Dickson and stabilized before being transferred to Vanderbilt.

Police said there has been no connection discovered between Geronimo-Ramirez and Littleton, who told police he did not know the man and has had no previous interaction with him.

Police said Geronimo-Ramirez reported to his job at a Dickson lumber company Tuesday morning but abruptly left before 8 a.m. without speaking to anyone. Police said Littleton and Geronimo-Ramirez’s vehicles are seen on security video from a business on Henslee Drive and there does not appear to be any problem between them.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.