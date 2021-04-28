NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man arrested in Dickson County for posting a photo on social media of someone apparently urinating on the grave of a fallen Dickson County deputy is seeking $1 million in damages against the district attorney general, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Dickson Police in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, according to court documents.
Joshua Garton, 29, was arrested in January after he posted a political message on Facebook saying “Just showing my respect to deputy Daniel Baker from the #dicksoncountypolicedepartment” along with a meme showing two people apparently urinating on the deputy’s grave marker.
Court documents show the photo did not look like Sgt. Daniel Baker’s gravesite but was an altered image from The Rite’s 2009 album “Pissing On Your Grave” that contained a headshot of Baker.
Garton was arrested and remained jailed for two weeks before a Dickson County judge dismissed the harassment charge for lack of probable cause.
The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee names District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Director David Rausch, TBI Deputy Director Bradley Nealon, TBI employees Russell Winkler, Joshua Melton, Joseph Craig, Andrew Vallee, Dickson Police Capt. Donald Arnold and the City of Dickson as the defendants.
Garton is seeking compensatory, consequential, incidental and punitive damages in an amount not less than $1 million for claims of malicious prosecution, false arrest, First Amendment retaliation, civil conspiracy/agency liability, the City of Dickson’s unconstitutional policies and practices and injunctive and declaratory relief against the City of Dickson and defendants Crouch and Rausch in their official capacities.
The lawsuit claims authorities had knowledge that the photo Garton had shared on Facebook was fake and claims that Crouch wanted Garton punished for disrespecting law enforcement within his jurisdiction.
The lawsuit demands a jury trial to be held.
