CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The murder trial of Joseph Daniels faced a lengthy recess Tuesday morning as the defense team watched a redacted version of Daniels’ confession before it could be showed to the jury.
The state prosecutors were in the process of introducing Daniels’ confession video in the fifth day of testimony in his trial. Daniels is accused of killing his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in April 2018. The child’s body has not been recovered.
The defense team said it had not had a chance to see the redacted version of the confession video that was to be introduced. Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe called for a recess to allow for the defense team to view the video before it was played for the jury.
The trial went into recess for about three hours before a hearing was held at noon.
Public defender Jake Lockert, who is representing Daniels, watched the redacted confession video during the break. He asked for a part of the video involving dogs being dropped off to not be shown to the jury.
The court went back into a short recess the allow the state to cut out pieces of the transcript the defense team asked to be removed before it was given to the jury.
The question about the video came after TBI Agent Joey Boyd was called to testify about the confession.
Boyd met with Daniels on April 6, 2018, at the Dickson Police Department before his arrest. Boyd said Daniels drove himself and his wife Krystal to the interview.
Jenny Jones, a neighbor of the Daniels, was the first person to testify on Tuesday morning.
She said she saw someone standing on a bridge/guard rail near her home at 1450 Garners Creek Rd. around 1:30 a.m. on April 4, 2018, the day Joe Clyde disappeared.
Jones testified she saw a man wearing a multi-colored shirt and red shorts. She said she didn’t see a dead child, but claimed she saw Daniels’ face. She said she reported this after she saw the news coverage.
Jones gave a written statement before the trial saying the person she saw never looked at her, but she testified Tuesday that the person did.
