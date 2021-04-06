Joe Clyde Daniels

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018. Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body.

CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The statements given by Krystal Daniels after her arrest will not be used in the trial of Joseph Daniels, attorneys for the state and defense teams announced in court on Tuesday.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels are being tried in connection with the disappearance and death of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in 2018.

During hearing last week, a judge granted two separate trials for Joe Clyde’s parents, Joseph and Krystal Daniels.

Multiple witnesses testified at a hearing last Thursday as the defense and prosecutors argued about including certain evidence that includes Joseph’s confession videos saying he killed his son and a written confession, which was read by the detective.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing in April 2018. His body has still not been found.

 

