CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for Krystal Daniels is expected to start in Dickson County later this year.

On Saturday her husband, Joseph Daniels, was found guilty for second-degree murder and felony murder in the death of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde.

Unlike her husband, who was found guilty on five counts, Krystal Daniels is charged on one count of aggravated child neglect.

Legal analysts said she has a better case, but the state would have to prove she knowingly failed to protect her son.

Police said Krystal Daniels admitted to be present at the Daniels’ Dickson County home on April 4, 2018, when Joseph Daniels killed Joe Clyde Daniels.

Alex Nolan, Krystal Daniels’ oldest son, testified last week he saw Joseph Daniels carry Joe Clyde’s body outside after heard a loud noise. He also testified he saw Krystal Daniels saw this play out down the hall from behind a cabinet.

Investigators said Krystal Daniels did not report the abuse and homicide of her son despite multiple opportunities. She also allegedly knew Joseph Daniels disposed of the body.

“There was some testimony that she saw this happen and went back to bed,” said Jim Todd, a Nashville legal expert. “How they have that and how they can prove that, I don’t know, but that’s a bad fact for her if that’s true.”

News4 reached out to Krystal Daniels, who is currently being held at the Dickson County Jail. She declined to comment. Her trial date has not been set.

 
 

