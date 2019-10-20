BURNS, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m., according to information on the TDOT Smartway website, near Montgomery Bell State Park.
Highway 70 is expected to be closed until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.