CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A jury has been selected for the trial of Joseph Daniels and opening arguments will begin on Thursday in Charlotte.

Twelve jurors and four alternates have bene seated for the trial. They will be bused to Dickson County on Wednesday night and testimony will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The jurors will be sequestered during the trial at the Dickson County Judicial Center in Charlotte.

Daniels is charged with the murder of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde, who was reported missing in April 2018. Days later, Daniels confessed to investigators to murdering his son.

Video of Joseph’s confession was recently ruled to be admissible evidence in the trial. Judge David Wolfe ruled that the confession tape is admissible if the state meets the “Bishop Standard,” meaning if the state produces corroborating evidence that backs up Joseph’s confession.

Wolfe can still decide to not allow the confession tape at the time of the trial if the state does not produce enough evidence.

Daniels confessed to killing his son three separate times but has since recanted the confession.

Wolfe decided to select a jury from outside Dickson County because of pre-trial publicity in the case.

Opening arguments will begin Thursday afternoon. The trial is expected to last about a week.