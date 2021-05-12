CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County judge listened to both the state and defense attorneys during a motion hearing to reconsider whether Joseph Daniels’ confession will be allowed during trial or if it will be used in a hearing beforehand.
Since the disappearance Joe Clyde Daniels, there have been multiple confession videos that have surfaced showing the father, Joseph Daniels, admitting to murdering his son and disposing of the body.
Since then, Daniels has recanted that confession, but not it’s a question if it will be allowed in the courtroom.
The defense wants to hold a hearing before the trial so that jurors are not present, but the prosecution said the confession proves guilt.
“Nothing can be introduced in regard to the confession until the court hears the evident to substantiate the trustworthiness of the confession, and that a crime has taken place, and the judicial economy it would certainly be better to do it pretrial,” said Public Defender Jake Lockert, who is representing Joseph Daniels.
“It’s inseparable and, even today, in the motion to reconsider, has not addressed that,” said District Attorney General Ray Crouch. “There is an entire body of case law that specifically addresses the sufficiency of the evidence, and he wants to blend those two, which Bishop does not blend the two.”
The state listed 23 different court cases where a pretrial hearing was not required. The judge said he needs to read up on those cases before he makes a decision.
