CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A judge ruled Thursday morning the trials for Joseph and Crystal Daniels in the disappearance of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde will be held separately.

Circuit Court Judge David D. Wolfe ruled that Joseph Daniels’ trial will begin on June 1. The trial date for Crystal Daniels will be set at a later date.

Thursday was set aside as a day for the judge to hear motions in the cases.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018.

A few days later after the disappearance was reported, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.

Joe Clyde Daniels’ body has not been recovered.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018. Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body.

Krystal Daniels told authorities at the time she heard the screaming, walked into the living area and seeing her lifeless son’s body since his confession. She reportedly said that Joseph Daniels threatened her, which is when she went back to her room and went back to sleep.

Joseph Daniels was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated child abuse, child neglect, filing a false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Krystal Daniels was indicted on counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse, child neglect, filing a false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

 
 

