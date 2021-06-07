CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County judge ruled Monday that Joseph Daniels’ confession videos will be allowed to be heard during his murder trial.

Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe made the ruling after the fourth day of testimony in Daniels’ trial in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in 2018.

Attorneys discussed with Wolfe after the jury had been dismissed for the day whether the confessions would be allowed to be heard. The topic was discussed many times during motion hearings prior to the trial beginning last week.

Daniels confessed to killing Joe Clyde but later said he did not kill his son.

Wolfe ruled the evidence provided thus far provides more than enough corroboration and the confession will be admissible during the trial.