CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The trial of Joseph Daniels begins on Thursday in Dickson County.
Joseph Daniels is charged with killing his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels in 2018.
Opening statements are expected to begin just after 1 p.m. in the Dickson County Justice Center.
The jury was seated in Chattanooga on Tuesday and Wednesday and bused to Dickson County on Wednesday night. The 16 people - four who are alternates - who will hear the case will be sequestered in a hotel to prevent any media exposure of the trial. The jury is made up of 10 women and six men. One of the men is African American. Most of the members of the jury are older or retired and have the ability to be sequestered for the duration of the trial.
Defense attorney Jim Todd said it’s hard for a court to sequester a jury during a trial.
“It’s hard for a court to do. It requires a lot of work from the court officers. It’s expensive, especially for a rural county,” said Todd.
Opening statements are expected to last about 45 minutes for the district attorney general and the defense team, then the jury will begin hearing evidence.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
