CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The older brother of Joe Clyde Daniels testified that Joseph Daniels threatened to kill him after he saw his stepfather lay his son down in the yard.

The testimony came during the fourth day of testimony in Joseph Daniels’ murder trial at the Dickson County Justice Center.

Alex Nolan, who was 8 when Joe Clyde disappeared, is the biological son of Krystal Daniels. He lived with his mom and Joseph Daniels at the Garners Creek Road home in 2018. Now 11, Alex lives with his aunt and uncle.

Alex testified that his Joseph Daniels threatened to kill him after he saw stepfather lay Joe Clyde down in the yard.

“I saw him lay Joe down. He was on his knees looking around, but a couple of minutes after that he saw me,” Alex said.

Alex, who stayed in the same bedroom as Joe Clyde, said Joseph Daniels came into the room and beat the 5-year-old after Joe Clyde had peed on the floor. Alex said he heard a loud bang and then saw Joe Clyde on the floor.

He said Joseph carried Joe Clyde out the door and laid him down in the yard.

In an interview with detectives, Alex said Joseph was mean to him, called him a girl, said mean jokes and smacked his cheeks often.

The judge allowed Alex a break during his testimony after he became emotional recalling the events.

 

