NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry surprised a Nashville firefighter with a donation from Henry’s foundation Two All and Campbell’s Chunky Soup.
Henry’s foundation and Campbell’s gave $15,000 to Jeremy Taylor, a Titans season ticket member who recently lost his White Bluff home after a large fire destroyed the structure. Taylor, his wife and four daughters recently moved into the home, but were not there at the time of the fire.
After seeing a tweet about the fire, Henry decided to step up to help and Campbell’s, a Titans’ partner, joined the cause.
“I saw the tweet and I was just touched by it. Losing a home is such a tragic occurrence,” Henry said in a news release. “Not only did I see the tweet, but I saw that he was a Titans fan and also a first responder. Nashville has been through so much as a community – the tornado, the pandemic going on and then the Christmas bombing. I just wanted to be able to help someone in need and someone who has been helping everyone else throughout this pandemic.
“I was just touched by what I had seen about Jeremy and his family on Twitter and just wanted to do anything I could to help them. Just touched by his family and wanted to help Jeremy in his own time of need.”
Two All donated $10,000 to the family with Campbell’s Chunky donating $5,000.
