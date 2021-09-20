DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Almost 500 Dickson Electric System customers in Burns are without power after a large tree fell along Highway 47 East.
DES said the tree fell along the 3400 block of Highway 47 East and caused extensive damage to lines and equipment.
“Based on the extensive damage to lines and equipment, we expect it to take 2-3 hours before all customers are restored.
