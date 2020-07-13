DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Residents of a Dickson apartment complex were flooded out of a home Sunday morning as storms moved through the area.
People who live at the Hidden Valley complex said about 12 units were flooded with waist high water. Some residents had to be rescued.
“Then louder and louder and louder I heard water bubbling up through the ground,” said resident Charlz Harper.
Harper said he woke Sunday morning to shin deep water, it wasn’t long before the water rose to his waist.
“Red Cross told me this is like the sixth time in eight, nine, 10 years this has happened,” he said. “I was never told this place has flooded six times in the last 10 years, when I rented the apartment.”
Harper said it was a neighbor, not the apartment complex, who suggested getting flood insurance.
“Then COVID hit and all the all the financial stress came. I didn’t pay for the policy,” said Harper.
Harper said he thought a small retention wall behind his apartment would protect the building.
Storm water flooded the nearby creek and area on Sunday, going over the wall getting trapped, with only one small pump to remove water.
City of Dickson Planning and Zoning officials said the apartments were built in the early 1970s at the same time the zoning office was being started and before official ordinances were passed to protect buildings from flooding.
City officials said they are aware flooding occurs near the apartments off Spring Street and have previously cleared debris. They said it is the property owners responsibility to make cosmetic changes to protect the buildings.
Harper said the Red Cross and apartments are helping residents get essentials and find a new place to live. He said even with the help, he’s still out thousands of dollars after losing nearly everything.
“Trying to salvage as much stuff I possibly can without crying. Because that’s really about where I’m at,” said Harper. “If anybody’s praying people, we could all use a lot of prayer.”
The property manager at the Hidden Valley apartments said owners were not commenting at this time. A fire destroyed the main office of the apartment complex last week.
