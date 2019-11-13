DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Two people died in a fire at a home in west Dickson on Tuesday evening.
Dickson Fire Chief Richard Greer said the fire in a home at the corner of West Railroad and McKenzie streets was reported around 6:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out the front and the two-story home was about 50% involved.
Greer said the two male victims, who have not been identified, were found inside the home.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, which Greer said was made more difficult by the extreme cold with temperatures in the mid-20s when firefighters responded and falling through the evening.
