DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted first degree murder after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Dickson County on Monday morning.
Deputies arrived at the home on the 1300 block of Yellow Creek Road in Dickson on Monday morning. Deputies found the victim outside the home with visible injuries. Two small children were home at the time of the assault, but were not injured. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.
John Roberts, 42, ran back into the home and refused to comply with deputies.
During the standoff, Roberts would occasionally step out of the residence, but refused to comply with deputy’s orders.
After some time, Roberts stepped outside and deputies were able to take him in custody.
Roberts was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault and interference with a 911 phone call. Roberts may also be charged with violation of bond conditions and resisting arrest.
