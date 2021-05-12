DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County came up with a plan so first responders have a guaranteed place to fill up as the fuel shortage worsens.
The school system will be letting them use their fuel pumps as a precautionary measure.
The reserves at the district's transportation department are usually for school buses.
Weeks said they have enough reserves to last them until the end of the school year.
"We hope things return to normal as soon as possible," Danny Weeks, Dickson County Schools Director said.
Schools will have virtual classes on Friday and Monday.
That means school buses will stay parked on those days saving around 700 gallons of fuel per day.
"Every day that we can save fuel, certainly, that's going to allow more fuel to be shared among the other departments that would need it," Weeks said.
Day cares will be open at White Bluff Elementary School from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Whole Child Academy will be open.
The school system anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.