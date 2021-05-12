CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County Schools will have virtual classes on Friday and Monday due to the diesel shortage.
The diesel gas usually reserved for school buses will be available for emergency personnel and first responders.
“Due to technology we have within the system, we are able to provide remote/distance learning for students,” Director of Schools Danny Weeks and Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial said in a statement. “Teacher will have assignments loaded through Google Classroom.”
Day cares will be open at White Bluff Elementary School from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Whole Child Academy will be open.
Weeks and Rial said the school system has sufficient fuel stored for the remainder of the school year. The county also has storage capacity to reserve fuel needed for emergency service vehicles.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, we are proud to be able to partner so that our community does not see a disruption of emergency and safety services,” Weeks and Rial said.
The school system anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Tuesday.
