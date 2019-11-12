CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities found a man dead inside a Coaling Road home after a shooting incident on Monday, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting incident around 2:46 p.m. Deputies found Samuel R. Collier, 66, a residence of the home. They found the body of Michael John Constantine IV, 37, inside the home.
Investigators said there was a verbal altercation between the two men that lead to a physical altercation. Collier then got a firearm and fatally shot Constantine. Detectives recovered the murder weapon and other evidence at the scene. Constantine was the son-in-law of Collier. Both men lived at the home, but no one else was home at the time.
Deputies have not made an arrest at this point as the investigation continues. The case is expected to be presented to the Dickson County Grand Jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.