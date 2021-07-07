CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested in connection with stolen catalytic converters from a local tow-in lot, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday.

MUG - Benjamin E. Murrell - 7/7/21 Benjamin E. Murrell has been charged with three counts of aggravated criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony …

MUG - Joshua E. Hood - 7/7/21 Joshua E. Hood has been charged with three counts of aggravated criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony theft…

I-40 Towing, located on Highway 48 South at Interstate 40, had reported several catalytic converters stolen over the last several months.

Early Wednesday morning a Dickson County deputy checked the business and noticed two people inside the fenced tow-in lot. He watched the people until other officers arrived.

Deputies took two men into custody, Joshua E. Hood, 24, of Dickson, and Benjamin E. Murrell, 25, of Bon Aqua. Both men are being charged with three counts of aggravated criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony theft of property and one count of misdemeanor theft of property.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.