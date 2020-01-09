DICKSON, TN (WSMV) – Dickson Police are looking for a missing person last seen on Tuesday.
Police say Brandi Choate was last seen on foot in Dickson. What type of clothes she was last seen wearing is unknown.
Anyone with information on Choate’s whereabouts should contact Detective Davidson at 615-441-9574 or dispatch at 615-446-8041.
