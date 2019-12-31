DICKSON, TN (WSMV) – Dickson officers are searching for two suspects who robbed a Pizza Hut on Monday night.
Police were called to Pizza Hut on Highway 46 South just after 11PM Monday for an armed robbery.
Two employees told responding officers that one of the two just returned from a delivery to close the store, and two suspects entered through a rear door.
They told officers two men dressed in all black and wearing masks wearing masks entered. One of them was carrying a gun and hit both employees with the pistol while demanding money.
Once they were given money from the cash registers, the pair exited through the back door. Police say there is no information on what vehicle, if any, they left in, or if they took off on foot.
The two employees were treated by emergency personnel at the restaurant, and refused transportation to a hospital for evaluation.
The men are described as two thin African American men, one about 5’8” tall, and the other approximately 6’ tall. One of the suspects was wearing red boxers that were visible above his waistband.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the suspects is asked to call Dickson County Emergency Communications at 615-446-8041, extension 4, or call the Dickson Police Department's confidential tip line at 615-441-9555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.