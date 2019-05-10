DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -- Billy Randall Clifft was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of his 26 year-old-son.
Thursday 52-year-old Clifft was charged with criminal homicide after the stabbing death of Christopher Ryan Clifft on an unknown date, and was arrested at their shared apartment on McLemore Street in Dickson.
Clifft is being held without bond in the Dickson County Jail, pending a court appearance.
Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder, and News4 will provide updates as they become available.
