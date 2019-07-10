DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dickson Electric System is reporting a large outage affecting 1,500 customers along Highway 48 South Wednesday evening.
According to a post on their Facebook page, DES has received reports of a tractor trailer accident involving one of their poles.
Reports so far indicate as many as four poles were hit.
Crews will be working for the next several hours to restore electricity to the customers affected.
DES estimates the outage to last until about 2 a.m.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
