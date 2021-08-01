DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Dickson County for what led up to the deadly shooting of a woman Saturday night.
Police were called to a residence on Pond Rail Road in response to a shooting where the found the body of Cuornisha "Kenya" Northington, 38, behind the residence.
Witnesses at the scene told police the shooter, identified as Lamisha Haynes, 41, had left the scene quickly.
Haynes was later located and taken into custody. She is charged with First Degree Murder.
Haynes' bond was set at $500,000.
