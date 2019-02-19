A Dickson neighborhood still recovering from past flooding is bracing for possible record-setting rainfall this week.
Lori Collins says her home in the Sherri Lane neighborhood regularly floods. The worst was June of 2018 when a nearby dam busted.
“Three feet of water hit the back of my house," said Collins. “It spread into my guest bedroom into the hallway and into the living room.”
The water ruined the carpet throughout her home, staining it brown. She says there is also mold in her air filters.
“I found out at the beginning of this month that I have COPD, I can’t, that’s bad for my lungs to have mold, said Collins.
The Jackson Foundation owns the land where the dam sits. She is asking the Jackson Foundation to pay for the estimated $50,000 worth of damages to her home.
“Carpet, mold treatment, replacing the insulation under the crawl space," said Collins.
She says she has called The Jackson Foundation several times and has not received any help. She plans to sue if the Jackson Foundation doesn't pay for the damages.
“This was supposed to be the home I would live in for the rest of my life," said Collins. “I should be enjoying my life and enjoying my time and doing my volunteer work and you know being involved in my community.”
She and her neighbors, who were also flooded last year when the dam broke, are bracing for more rain this week.
“Whatever happens, it can’t be any worse than the dam burst," said Collins. "It’s my family that freaks out. Are you gonna be safe?”
