DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County woman was arrested on a felony theft charge Wednesday after she falsely claimed to have cancer, according to the Dickson Police Department.
Police say the woman, Amanda Kaye Hartman, was arrested at Liberty Park in Clarksville today.
On April 16, a Dickson County Grand Jury indicted Hartman. She was charged with felony theft by fraud.
Hartman was booked into Dickson County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court May 14.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
