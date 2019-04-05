A Dickson County school administrator is accused of strip searching a female student alone in his office.
Caitlyn Wright says she was called to a Dickson County school administrator’s office after a video was found of her smoking a vape in school.
“There was just a police (sic) at the door when he searched my book bag and then he left,” Wright said.
Wright says the administrator closed the door and asked her to empty her pockets and hand over her jacket.
“He checked the pockets and shook it out,” Wright said. “Then he asked me to take my shirt off, and I said, 'are you serious?' And he said yes, they need to strip search me.”
Wright says she obliged.
“I took my shirt off, he shook it out. He asked me to take my shoes and my socks off, so I took them off; he shook my shoes out,” Wright said. “Then he asked me to take my pants off and I handed them to him.”
Wright says after a few minutes she asked if she could put her clothes back on, and he said yes.
“He lectured me, told me I had three days ISS and sent me to ISS. That’s when I called my mom,” Wright said.
Wright’s parents say they have spoken with a Dickson Police Captain about this case.
“I believe my daughter. She would never lie about something on this level, ever,” Wright’s mother Jamie Hunter said. “It not only risks his job, but it’s her reputation as well.”
Just before our interview the family got a call from the school district.
Hunter asked the if the administrator was still working and they answered, “not today.” Then Hunter asked for an update on the investigation and they said, “it’s my understanding the District Attorney’s office is taking over the investigation.”
Director of Dickson County Schools, Dr. Danny L. Weeks sent News4 this statement when we about the allegations against the administrator:
We take all such allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation. The safety of our students and our employees is a priority for the System.
“I hope this hasn’t happened to anyone else because it makes me very uncomfortable at the school,” Wright said.
News4 reached out to the District Attorney’s office but at the time of this posting has not heard back.
News4 has elected not to identify this administrator at this time.
The administrator’s attorney told News4, “The allegations are categorically denied.”
News4 did reach out to the administrator directly for comment but at the time of this posting has not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.