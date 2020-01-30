DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a wanted man.
Caylan Patterson Myers is wanted on charges of second degree murder and violation of probation. Details about his charges are not yet available.
If you have any information, contact Dickson County Sheriff's Office at 615-740-4891. All callers can remain confidential.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.