Dickson County sets up emergency shelter for residents

Authorities in Dickson County have set up a shelter for residents after the storms. 

On Saturday, the Dickson County Family YMCA is open for anyone in need of a place to stay. People can use the showers, charge their phones, or get a meal. 

Dickson Electric System is reporting that residents are trapped throughout the county and surrounding areas. They are advising people that "the potential risks/threats are far from over."

More than 16,00 Dickson Electric customers are without power due to tornadoes, straight-line winds, and severe storms that wrecked our system over the last couple of hours.

 

