Dickson County sets up emergency shelter for residents

Authorities in Dickson County have set up a shelter for residents after the storms.
On Saturday, the Dickson County Family YMCA is open for anyone in need of a place to stay. People can use the showers, charge their phones, or get a meal.
We've just received word that the Dickson County Family YMCA is open and ready to take in anyone in that needs a place to shelter after the storms. #PleaseShare so that those who are displaced or without power may get a hot shower or good meal as they start their day. pic.twitter.com/kHHEEsnnGw— Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 11, 2021
Dickson Electric System is reporting that residents are trapped throughout the county and surrounding areas. They are advising people that "the potential risks/threats are far from over."
More than 16,00 Dickson Electric customers are without power due to tornadoes, straight-line winds, and severe storms that wrecked our system over the last couple of hours. To check outages in your area, click here.
Well that escalated quickly.😳Our outage system is reporting ⚠️16,243⚠️ Dickson Electric customers are in the dark as a result of the tornadoes, straight-line winds, & severe storms that wrecked our system over the last couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/DV0PzdYqpl— Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 11, 2021
