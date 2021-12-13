DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Residents in the City of Dickson have started the clean-up process after Saturday’s tornado ripped through parts of their town. Several homes along Murrell Road received damage from the powerful winds or from large oak trees that toppled over.
“I’m just glad I wasn’t inside of it,” said Joey Purpura.
He escaped this camper just twenty minutes before two trees crushed the place he’s called home for the past six months. He and his family were staying at his parents’ house because they were in the process of building their own home just yards away.
“We all piled in the bathroom…it was pretty wild….When they say it sounds like a train it really does sound like a train just blowing by and after five minutes it was gone,” said Purpura.
He credits a higher power for giving him the insight to leave.
“I feel like it was probably the holy spirit that got me out there. I mean normally I wouldn’t have turned on the weather radio something gave me a feeling just to turn it on and in the nick of time I just got inside,” said Purpura.
The damage on Murrell road in Dickson is expansive. Homes destroyed, some even completely off their foundations, and dozens of trees ripped apart.
“Seeing it now it’s like a warzone and I’m great just lucky to be alive…thank God.”
Less than a mile down the road is where Caroline Griffith lives. She’s still visibly shaken by the devastation.
“When it hit I could feel my house shaking but it was so powerful it was like being on a carnival ride. It was the scariest moment of my life,” said Griffith.
Moments after the storm passed she noticed a passerby in her yard. She says the guy asked her if she was okay.
“He said I’m a veteran and I couldn’t bare your flag to be on the ground so I fixed it and he took a piece of wood…and it was still dark…and he took a piece of wood to two hold the two sections where it broke to hold it together so my flag could fly,” said Griffith.
And that simple act of kindness reminded her of a special veteran in her life.
“My daddy was in the Korean war so he helped me put my flag up before he passed away and it means everything mean,” said Griffith.
Her American flag stood tall amongst the damage along the road, but Griffith says she hopeful fora better tomorrow
“I don’t know…it’ll be okay…” said Griffith
Homeowners say they are working with their insurance companies and they’re hopeful to rebuild in the future.
