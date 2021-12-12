DICKSON COUNTY, TN - (WSMV) A day after the tornadoes, a mocking windless, blue-skied sunny day showed off the twists and turns of Mother Nature.
Unbelievable that nature could produce such devastation and destruction one day and sunny beauty the next.
“It’s devastating and unreal the way it’s changed our lives forever,” Melissa said.
In Dickson, Melissa brought the family to help, in-laws and uncles pitching in for what look like a lost cause.
Tim Dickerson told us it was God’s handiwork. The trees surrounding his house were destroyed but the house was left untouched.
Although he’s never seen one, Dickerson said it looked like a nuclear bomb went off.
Strangely for most, there wasn’t anything to be happy about. Dickerson realized that his house was relatively untouched except for one piece of aluminum trim.
His family, home, cars, and pets are all good. That’s why he’s thankful.
