DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - As people devastated by last weekend’s tornadoes continue cleaning up, they are wondering what is next. In Dickson County Thursday night, some who have lost their homes met with county officials, the Red Cross and more to figure out how to navigate this process.

Michael Moore lives in Murrell Road in Dickson. He described the road as ground zero for tornado damage in the county.

“I knew we were in trouble,” Moore said. “It was bad. Total destruction because from my porch, that is what it is.”

A tornado hit his home and ripped the side off. It left him and his wife with lots of damage and even more questions.

“How long can we expect utilities to be out,” Moore asked. “How long can we expect cleanup? It is bad enough that it happened, but now you have to look at all that debris.”

Moore was one of several homeowners at Thursday’s Dickson County long-term recovery meeting. The purpose was to bring those impacted by the weather and those helping together. Emergency services, first responders, non profits and more were there.

“We want to make sure people are aware of the help they can get and not go at it alone and to also not fall victim to the people who are coming in and saying they will change $14,000 to remove your trees when we can have it done for free,” Renee Boehm, executive director of the Dickson County Help Center, said.

County officials said at least 86 homes were impacted and 11 are classified as destroyed. Moore said he and his two kids rode out the storm in their home together and hopes they can return soon.

“Our youngest daughter just wants to go home, and I get it,” Moore said. “We want to go home too.”

County officials said FEMA is scheduled to come to Dickson Tuesday. The Dickson County Help Center is also taking donations to help people with food, utility and rental assistance.