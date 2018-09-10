Another tragedy has struck in the heart of Dickson County.
Two teens were killed in a car crash over the weekend. The driver will likely be charged.
The last year continues to bring painful reminders of lives lost and taken away.
Despite everything, the first responders, the men and women who wear the badge, and the community continue to show resiliency.
One man in the middle of these tragedies said this is about "family."
“We just lean on each other,” said Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe. “We know there's hardships when we come into this job, and there's negativity on a daily basis.”
The death of Sgt. Daniel Baker, the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels in April are still fresh wounds for the community.
“The biggest thing is, just like any of us would do, if you have a tragedy in your life, is you lean on your family," said Bledsoe.
Bledsoe said there are several newcomers to the department who have experienced a trying rookie year.
“With this job, and as close as you get to people, and as much time as you spend working together. There's people you get close to that's like family,” said Bledsoe. “We help each other, carry each other.”
Bledsoe said he wasn't sheriff for a year when Deputy Keith Bellar was killed in the line of duty. At that time, the community support was very similar to the aftermath of Baker’s killing.
Bledsoe said this isn't the first time the community rallied together in the face of tragedy, and it won't be the last.
