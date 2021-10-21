DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff Office and Tennessee Highway Safety Office are joining forces to increase the awareness of speeding to reduce speeding-related crashes.
The program is called “Slow Down Tennessee” and it will last from Oct. 15 to the 19.
Throughout the month, the Dickson County Sheriff Office will enhance education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Tennessee.
“In 2021, our county has seen a decrease in speed-related crashes, which is a trend we want to continue,” Sheriff Tim Eads said in a statement. With grant funds from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, we have been able to put more manpower towards enforcing driving violations, and speeding is one we know directly causes crashes that result in serious injuries, and, unfortunately, death.”
For additional resources on speeding and to learn more about “Slow Down Tennessee,” visit Speeding Prevention | Tennessee Traffic Safety Resource Service (tntrafficsafety.org) .
