Dickson county is still recovering from the last heavy down fall and is expected to be one of the biggest problem areas affected by this storm system.
Hidden Valley Apartments on Spring Street flooded just two weeks ago and are expected to get hit hard again. Crews warn residents to go ahead and start preparing before it’s too late.
“Were in a pretty heavy spot," Robby Street from Dickson Fire and Rescue tells me.
Robby Street's swift water crews have been preparing all day for a busy night of rescues. He doesn’t expect this storm to cause as much damage in Dickson as the one two weeks ago because of how fast that storm hit. Last storm, crews from Franklin and other areas helped Dickson with their efforts, but this time he fears everyone’s hands will be tied.
“This looks like it’s going to be widespread so everybody may have their own issues," Street says.
Street says roads that usually flood the worst are around Garner's Creek and roads near Highway 48. That’s where many of their rescues two weeks ago came from.
“Know escape routes, roads that you can travel. If you have a second floor, move some valuables up if you can," Street says.
His biggest concern is getting to people that are in trouble due to other flooded roads. He urges citizens to avoid these if possible
Last time storms hit Dickson the YMCA right by the Hidden Valley apartments opened their doors to flood victims. They tell me if flooding hits again, they are happy to help people who need a place to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.